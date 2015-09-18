FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Dog's best friend: canine consoles, seeks help for trapped U.S. hound
Sections
Featured
Harvey may shred tax revenues, leaving cities struggling for years
U.S.
Harvey may shred tax revenues, leaving cities struggling for years
Mexico's strongest quake in 85 years kills dozens
Mexico
Mexico's strongest quake in 85 years kills dozens
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Oddly Enough
September 18, 2015 / 9:56 PM / 2 years ago

Dog's best friend: canine consoles, seeks help for trapped U.S. hound

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

SEATTLE (Reuters) - A wayward dog stuck for days at the bottom of a concrete cistern in a Washington state ravine was rescued after a canine companion made frequent trips to find human help when she was not laying next to the well, an animal shelter said on Friday.

Phoebe, the trapped basset hound, and Tillie, a setter mix, were found together earlier this week on Vashon Island, in the Puget Sound southwest of Seattle, after being reported missing on Sept. 8, Vashon Island Pet Protectors said.

“For nearly a week, Tillie stayed by her side with the exception of the few minutes of each day when she went for help,” the shelter wrote on Facebook.

It said they were rescued when the shelter received a tip that a reddish dog had approached a local resident several times over a number of days before scurrying back toward the ravine.

Shelter volunteers traced its path and found Tillie with her head resting on the side of the well, and below her the basset hound, perched on rubble that held her above the water, Vashon Island Pet Protectors said.

A person listed by the shelter as the owner of one of the dogs did not immediately return a call seeking comment.

Reporting by Eric M. Johnson in Seattle; Editing by Daniel Wallis and Eric Beech

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.