Four dead at home that burned in Washington: local media
#U.S.
May 14, 2015 / 8:25 PM / 2 years ago

Four dead at home that burned in Washington: local media

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Four people were found dead in a home in northwest Washington after a fire on Thursday that the chief of police said was “suspicious” in nature.

At a news conference outside the home in an upscale section of the nation’s capital, Washington Mayor Muriel Bowser said firefighters responding to the blaze found three adults and one child dead.

Washington Police Chief Cathy Lanier told reporters there were no obvious signs of forced entry but that “the nature and origin of the fire is very suspicious.”

She said the identities of the victims had not yet been confirmed.

The home is not far from the U.S. Naval Observatory grounds, where the vice president’s residence is located, and the Washington National Cathedral.

Reporting by Timothy Ahmann; Editing by Emily Stephenson and Eric Beech

