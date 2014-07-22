FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Helicopter crashes near Washington state community hit by mudslide
Sections
Featured
Homeland Security found SEC had 'critical' cyber weaknesses in January
Cyber Risk
Homeland Security found SEC had 'critical' cyber weaknesses in January
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
The quiet exit of top Taser product
SHOCK TACTICS: THE SERIES
The quiet exit of top Taser product
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#U.S.
July 22, 2014 / 9:45 PM / 3 years ago

Helicopter crashes near Washington state community hit by mudslide

Victoria Cavaliere

2 Min Read

SEATTLE (Reuters) - A helicopter crashed on Monday near a Washington state community in the Cascade foothills still reeling from a damaging mudslide, apparently injuring the pilot, according to authorities and media reports.

The helicopter was lifting cedar blocks when it crashed near Larch Lake, 8-1/2 miles outside the devastated community of Oso, said Federal Aviation Administration spokesman Allen Kenitzer. Further details were not immediately available.

Photos published online by Seattle’s KOMO-TV showed rescue workers gathered in front of the totaled frame of the white chopper, which did not catch fire, in a large clear-cut portion of a wooded area near Larch Lake.

Federal aviation records show the helicopter was owned by Shelton, Washington-based Olympic Air Inc. A person who answered the phone for the company said the firm was declining comment until more information becomes known.

In March, a mudslide near Oso killed 43 people. On Tuesday, the Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office said the last victim had been recovered from the huge March slide.

Writing by Curtis Skinner in New York; Editing by Cynthia Johnston and Peter Cooney

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.