Washington state hiker missing since last week emerges safe from woods

SEATTLE (Reuters) - A 64-year-old hiker missing for four days in Olympic National Park walked out of the woods in Washington state on his own on Monday and appeared to be in good condition, park officials said.

Kelly Hall was supposed to have completed a 39-mile (63-km) hike in the park and meet up with his family on Thursday. He failed to appear, and search teams combed the Pacific Northwest wilderness for him but had been unable to trace his whereabouts, officials said.

Then at around 10 a.m. on Monday, four days overdue, Hall walked out of the woods on his own and spotted a park employee, according to an Olympic National Park spokeswoman.

“We are overjoyed to have this search reach a successful and happy conclusion,” superintendent Sarah Creachbaum said in a statement.

It was not yet clear what had happened to Hall, a Washington state resident who began his hike in Olympic National Park on Washington’s Olympic Peninsula, on Aug. 30.