Jailbreak in Washington state goes unnoticed for two days

SEATTLE (Reuters) - A Washington state man jailed on robbery charges managed to slip away from a detention facility last week in an escape that went unnoticed for two days until his lawyer arrived for a visit, officials said on Tuesday.

Rhyan Vasquez, 19, walked out of an employee entrance of a jail in Marysville, north of Seattle, last Wednesday as he was awaiting transfer to a county facility, but was back in custody on Tuesday, according to a Marysville court official.

Surveillance video from the jail showed Vasquez, dressed in jail-issued pants and shirt, and several other inmates leaving a Bible study class held in the visitor’s center of the jail, the Daily Herald newspaper in Snohomish County reported.

As they walked back to their cells, Vasquez quietly peeled away from the group, heads down a set of stairs and out an entrance used by police department employees, the report said.

His absence went undetected until Friday, when his lawyer came to visit him and jail staff could not locate him, officials said.

A search was launched and the inmate was taken back into custody on Tuesday at the Snohomish County jail facing a series of charges, including robbery and escape in the 2nd degree, according to a spokeswoman for the Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office.

The Marysville Police Department, which oversees security at the city’s jail, could not be reached for comment about the escape or whether an investigation has been launched.