One more body found in rubble of March Washington state mudslide
#U.S.
May 23, 2014 / 12:30 AM / 3 years ago

One more body found in rubble of March Washington state mudslide

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Rescuers search the large debris pile left by a mudslide in Oso, Washington, April 4, 2014. REUTERS/Max Whittaker

(Reuters) - Two months after a mudslide buried much of a community in the Cascade foothills of Washington state, killing more than 40 people, another body has been recovered from the rubble, county officials said on Thursday.

The remains will be sent to the Snohomish County Medical Examiner’s Office to determine the identity of the victim, along with cause and manner of death, the county’s sheriff’s office said in a statement.

The discovery brings to 42 the number of sets of remains recovered from the landslide. It was not clear if the remains belonged to either of the two people still listed as missing, the sheriff’s office said.

A rain-soaked hillside collapsed above the north fork of the Stillaguamish River on March 22, unleashing a torrent of mud that clogged the river, swallowed up a stretch of a state highway and crushed some three dozen homes on the outskirts of the tiny community of Oso, 55 miles northeast of Seattle.

Reporting by Dan Whitcomb; Editing by Cynthia Johnston and Mohammad Zargham

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
