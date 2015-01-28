Chemical spill at Washington state port forces evacuations

SEATTLE (Reuters) - A chemical spill at the Port of Olympia in Washington state on Wednesday forced the evacuation of dozens of employees and several nearby businesses while the toxicity is assessed, the Olympia Fire Department said.

The hydrogen peroxide leak originated in a pipe leading to a large tank at an $11.5 million stormwater treatment plant that opened in December, said port spokeswoman Kathleen White.

It was unclear how much of the chemical had escaped, White and an Olympia Fire Department spokesman said.

Evacuations were in place for a quarter-mile perimeter around the leak site at the port’s Marine Terminal, while others in the area were told to shelter in place, the official said.

All port employees in the evacuation radius were safe, and about eight other businesses were also cleared out, the fire official said. There were no reports of illness.

The Washington State Department of Ecology was on site to determine the severity of the spill and any potential impact to the area.

The hydrogen peroxide was being used to bring the PH factor in stormwater to normal, White said. After it is safely treated, the water can be released into Budd Inlet, the southernmost section of Puget Sound, White said.

Hydrogen peroxide is a clear, colorless, noncombustible liquid and a powerful oxidizing agent, according to the Agency for Toxic Substances and Disease Registry.

Ingestion can cause nausea and inhaling a 10 percent or higher concentration can cause severe pulmonary irritation. Concentrated solutions, typically used in industry, can also cause chemical burns to the skin.