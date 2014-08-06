Seattle thieves make off with $50,000 in marijuana from dispensary

SEATTLE (Reuters) - Crafty thieves in Washington state made off with $50,000 worth of medical marijuana by cutting a hole in the wall of a dispensary to gain entrance, police said Wednesday.

Officers went early Wednesday morning to the facility in Georgetown, a neighborhood in Seattle, after reports of a burglary, the Seattle Police Department said.

Police discovered “a large hole cut into the side of the business and found marijuana strewn about,” a press release said.

The dispensary’s owner said about $50,000 worth of medical marijuana was missing, according to police.