FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Washington Mayor Vincent Gray to seek re-election
Sections
Featured
Cowboys, Cardinals link arms amid anthem protests
U.S.
Cowboys, Cardinals link arms amid anthem protests
'Panic out there' as tech stocks selloff deepens
Technology
'Panic out there' as tech stocks selloff deepens
Why consumers pay the price for hurricane fuel shortages
Energy and Environment
Why consumers pay the price for hurricane fuel shortages
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Politics
December 3, 2013 / 12:38 AM / 4 years ago

Washington Mayor Vincent Gray to seek re-election

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Washington D.C. Mayor Vincent Gray participates in a rally calling for comprehensive immigration reform on the Washington Mall, October 8, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Reed

(Reuters) - Washington Mayor Vincent Gray, whose first term has been marred by a federal campaign finance probe stemming from the 2010 campaign, said on Monday he will run for re-election, putting an end to months of speculation.

Gray, a Democrat who previously served on the City Council, was elected mayor of the semi-autonomous U.S. capital in 2010. Federal prosecutors have been looking into an off-the-books shadow campaign that was organized to assist Gray’s bid, but Gray has denied wrongdoing.

“Look, I’ve done the best job I could to address the 2010 campaign. I think I’ve put a lot to rest,” Gray told reporters on Monday, according to the Washington Post. “I said, ‘I didn’t do anything.’ That’s the answer I’ve given.”

In an email to supporters, he said he had improved education, made the city safer and grown the economy.

“Step by step, we are moving our city forward. We have built strong foundations. But our work is not done,” Gray said.

Reporting by Edith Honan; Editing by Cynthia Johnston and Andre Grenon

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.