Washington Monument closed because of elevator malfunction
March 29, 2016

Washington Monument closed because of elevator malfunction

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The Washington Monument was closed on Tuesday after the elevator in the marble obelisk stopped, and the visitors were evacuated safely, the National Park Service said.

It said between 15 and 20 people on the elevator, which stopped midway up the 555-foot-high (169-meter-high) structure, and 25 people at the observation level near the top were evacuated.

“Elevator technicians are on site; the monument will remain closed until their inspection and any necessary repairs are completed,” the service added in a statement.

Each year more than 600,000 people visit the monument, which is located at the center of the National Mall in Washington, according to the National Park Service.

Reporting by Washington Newsroom; Editing by Eric Beech

