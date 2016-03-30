Washington Monument reopens after elevator malfunction

George Washington University students Sierra Humes (front) and Alice Roncey sunbathe beside the Washington Monument on an unseasonably warm day in Washington March 9, 2016. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The Washington Monument reopened on Wednesday after inspection of the elevator, which had halted the previous day stranding more than two dozen visitors, the National Park Service said.

Technicians ruled the elevator safe to operate after it came to a stop in the 555-foot-high (169-meter-high) marble obelisk, located about half a mile (800 meters) south of the White House, the agency said in a statement.

Technicians have not reported the cause of the disruption, the park service said.

The elevator stopped midway up the structure, with 15 to 20 people stuck inside it with another 25 people at the observation level. All had walked down the monument’s stairs after about an hour and 10 minutes.

The monument, one of the landmarks of the U.S. capital, was closed for almost three years to repair damage from an August 2011 earthquake in nearby Virginia.

More than 600,000 people a year visit the structure a year, the park service said.