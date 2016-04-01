Washington Monument's elevator breaks down, again

George Washington University students Sierra Humes (front) and Alice Roncey sunbathe beside the Washington Monument on an unseasonably warm day in Washington March 9, 2016. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The Washington Monument’s troubled elevator broke down on Friday for a second time this week, the National Park Service said, forcing tourists at the top to descend by foot.

The elevator stopped just below the top of the 555-foot-high (169-meter-high) landmark in the U.S. capital, the agency said.

No passengers were on the elevator, the Park Service said, and the 86 tourists who were at the observation level walked down the marble obelisk’s 897 steps.

The monument will remain closed at least through Saturday for repairs. It had reopened on Wednesday, a day after the elevator stopped and stranded more than three dozen people.

The monument to George Washington, the first U.S. president, was closed for almost three years to repair damage from an August 2011 earthquake.

More than 600,000 people a year visit the structure, the Park Service said.