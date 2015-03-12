Seattle man kills girlfriend, drives her body to psychiatric hospital

SEATTLE (Reuters) - A Seattle-area man was charged on Wednesday with killing his girlfriend and then driving her body to a local psychiatric facility where he admitted to the crime and asked to be taken in as a patient, the King County prosecutor’s office said.

Attila Richards, 29, was being held on $2 million bail for one count of second degree murder in the fatal stabbing of his 24-year-old girlfriend on March 8 in north Seattle, the prosecutor’s office said.

Richards told police that he killed the woman, whom he had been dating for one week, after an argument.

Shortly after the crime, Richards drove to Western State Hospital, a psychiatric facility in the suburb of Lakewood, and asked staff to commit him as a patient, prosecutors said.

He told hospital staff he had killed his girlfriend and her body was found in the back of his SUV, according to charging documents.

Richards said the woman had attempted to grab a handgun during the course of the argument and threatened to shoot him, the charging documents said.

Richards appeared in court on Wednesday represented by a public defender and it was unclear if he would seek private counsel or how he would plead during a March 25 arraignment.