U.S. paratrooper found dead after Washington state training jump

(Reuters) - The body of a U.S. special forces soldier who was missing since parachuting from a plane during a training exercise on Friday in Washington state has been found, authorities said on Saturday.

The Mason County Sheriff’s Office said its deputies, police from the Squaxin Island Tribe, and members of the military had been searching in the Kamilche area, about 15 miles northwest of Olympia.

“The soldier has been found but he did not survive,” the sheriff’s office said on Twitter. “An investigation is being conducted by the U.S. Army and MCSO. Tragic training accident.”

The soldier was from the 1st Special Forces Group (Airborne) based at Joint Base Lewis-McChord near Tacoma, but no other details were immediately available.

Col. Otto Liller, commander of the 1st Special Forces Group, said in a statement published by local media that the group’s thoughts and prayers went to the family, friends and loved ones of the soldier involved in what he called a “tragic” incident.

“We will conduct a thorough investigation into this incident, and we will do everything in our power to support the family of the brave soldier who died,” Liller wrote.

A representative of Joint Base Lewis-McChord did not immediately respond to a request for further information.