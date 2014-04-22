FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Two wounded in gunfire near Washington, D.C., zoo
April 22, 2014 / 10:31 AM / 3 years ago

Two wounded in gunfire near Washington, D.C., zoo

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Two men were wounded on Monday by gunshots near a Washington, D.C., zoo shortly after it hosted an annual Easter event that drew thousands of people, police said.

Police responding to reports of gunfire just after 5 p.m. found the men - one shot in the hand, the other in the elbow - near an entrance to the National Zoo, Metropolitan Police Department lieutenant Kelvin Cusick said.

Both men were sent to hospital and later released. Police were searching for a motive for the shooting and had made no arrests, he said.

The gunfire was reported about an hour after the end of Easter Monday festivities that drew an estimated 16,000 people to the zoo, the Washington Post reported.

Reporting by Eric M. Johnson in Seattle; Editing by John Stonestreet

