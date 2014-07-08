Two dead in shooting at Washington state medical center: police

(Reuters) - Police said two people died on Tuesday in a shooting at a medical center in Spokane, Washington, and that it appeared a man shot a woman before taking his own life.

The Spokane Police Department said it appeared to be a case of domestic violence, adding that officers were securing the area and asking the public to stay away.

“Early investigation indicates man shot woman and then himself,” the police department said on Twitter.

“Major Crimes detectives are investigating scene, however there is no threat at this time.”

Citing unnamed relatives and friends, local broadcaster KHQ said the dead woman was an employee at the Rockwood Cancer Treatment Center and was the mother of two children.

Local TV showed police and emergency services vehicles in the street outside the center, which is part of larger medical complex that includes Spokane’s Deaconess Hospital.