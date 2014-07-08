FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Two dead in shooting at Washington state medical center: police
Sections
Featured
Brazil's Temer says Petrobras will stay in public hands
Reuters Newsmaker
Brazil's Temer says Petrobras will stay in public hands
The garage science of Tasers
SHOCK TACTICS: READ THE FULL SERIES
The garage science of Tasers
Breakingviews: Fed balance-sheet runoff could rock fiscal boat
Federal Reserve
Breakingviews: Fed balance-sheet runoff could rock fiscal boat
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#U.S.
July 8, 2014 / 5:50 PM / 3 years ago

Two dead in shooting at Washington state medical center: police

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Police said two people died on Tuesday in a shooting at a medical center in Spokane, Washington, and that it appeared a man shot a woman before taking his own life.

The Spokane Police Department said it appeared to be a case of domestic violence, adding that officers were securing the area and asking the public to stay away.

“Early investigation indicates man shot woman and then himself,” the police department said on Twitter.

“Major Crimes detectives are investigating scene, however there is no threat at this time.”

Citing unnamed relatives and friends, local broadcaster KHQ said the dead woman was an employee at the Rockwood Cancer Treatment Center and was the mother of two children.

Local TV showed police and emergency services vehicles in the street outside the center, which is part of larger medical complex that includes Spokane’s Deaconess Hospital.

Reporting by Daniel Wallis; Editing by Susan Heavey and Jim Loney

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.