FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Toddler shot in the head during drive-by shooting near Seattle
Sections
Featured
Chaos and glitches: Covering Kenya's disputed election
Reuters Backstory
Chaos and glitches: Covering Kenya's disputed election
Nestle buys majority stake in Blue Bottle Coffee
Business
Nestle buys majority stake in Blue Bottle Coffee
Top Democrat likens Equifax to Enron amid data breach fallout
Cyber Risk
Top Democrat likens Equifax to Enron amid data breach fallout
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#U.S.
April 17, 2015 / 5:05 PM / 2 years ago

Toddler shot in the head during drive-by shooting near Seattle

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

SEATTLE (Reuters) - A 1-year-old girl was in critical condition on Friday after being shot in the head during a drive-by shooting near Seattle that might have been sparked by road rage, authorities said.

Police in Kent, Washington, 20 miles south of Seattle, said they had not made any arrests following the Thursday afternoon shooting near an apartment complex.

“Detectives are still combing through the witness accounts they got at the scene last night,” said Kent Police spokesman Jarod Kasner.

He said preliminary information indicated the shooting might have been sparked by road rage but the motive remained under investigation.

The child was strapped in a car seat in the back of her parents’ car when a black car pulled alongside, and both the car’s driver and passenger opened fire on the family’s vehicle before driving away, police said in a statement.

At least four shots were fired, police said.

The young girl was taken to a local hospital in grave condition. Her parents were unharmed, authorities said.

Reporting by Victoria Cavaliere; Editing by Scott Malone and Ted Botha

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.