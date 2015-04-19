FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Toddler shot in drive-by near Seattle dies
Sections
Featured
Apple launches $999 iPhone X in bid to regain innovation lead
Technology
Apple launches $999 iPhone X in bid to regain innovation lead
Cryptocurrency chaos as China cracks down on ICOs
Future of Money
Cryptocurrency chaos as China cracks down on ICOs
A mixed journey home for Florida evacuees
THE AFTERMATH OF IRMA
A mixed journey home for Florida evacuees
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#U.S.
April 19, 2015 / 5:50 AM / 2 years ago

Toddler shot in drive-by near Seattle dies

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SEATTLE (Reuters) - A one-year-old girl who was shot in the head during a drive-by shooting near Seattle on Thursday died late Saturday from her wounds, hospital officials said.

The girl was brain dead and life support care had been removed, a spokeswoman for Harborview Medical Center said.

Police in Kent, Washington, 20 miles south of Seattle, have not announced any arrests following the Thursday afternoon shooting near an apartment complex.

The child was strapped in a car seat in the back of her parents’ car when a black car pulled alongside, and both the car’s driver and passenger opened fire on the family’s vehicle before driving away, police said in a statement.

She was taken to the hospital in grave condition.

Her parents were unharmed.

Reporting by Victoria Cavaliere

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.