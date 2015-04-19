Toddler shot in drive-by near Seattle dies

SEATTLE (Reuters) - A one-year-old girl who was shot in the head during a drive-by shooting near Seattle on Thursday died late Saturday from her wounds, hospital officials said.

The girl was brain dead and life support care had been removed, a spokeswoman for Harborview Medical Center said.

Police in Kent, Washington, 20 miles south of Seattle, have not announced any arrests following the Thursday afternoon shooting near an apartment complex.

The child was strapped in a car seat in the back of her parents’ car when a black car pulled alongside, and both the car’s driver and passenger opened fire on the family’s vehicle before driving away, police said in a statement.

She was taken to the hospital in grave condition.

Her parents were unharmed.