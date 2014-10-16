Man arrested after shooting police targets in three Washington state cities

SEATTLE (Reuters) - A man suspected of firing on police stations and squad cars in a shooting spree across three Washington state cities north of Seattle was arrested after a gunfight with police and hospitalized with injuries, county law enforcement authorities said on Thursday.

The 43-year-old man is suspected of initially firing rounds at an unmanned patrol car at a police station in Granite Falls, where he lives, late on Wednesday, the Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office said in a statement.

Minutes later, shots were also fired at the police department in nearby Lake Stevens, damaging a patrol car, an animal control vehicle and another car, as well as a message board outside, sheriff’s office spokeswoman Shari Ireton said.

Then police later spotted the suspect’s vehicle in nearby Marysville, and he opened fire again as they pulled the vehicle over, Ireton said.

“We heard gunshots, so we ran inside,” witness Mackenzie Harris, 17, told Seattle-area broadcaster KOMO-TV. “While we were running up to my room, we heard, like, two dozen more shots being fired. We walked back down stairs and heard cops screaming and a bunch of yelling.”

After the volley of gunfire, the man got back in the truck and drove off, reducing his speed and firing more shots at police and near Grove Elementary School. He then stopped near an intersection and opened fire again before submitting to police orders to get out of his truck, Ireton said.

The man was sent to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. One Marysville Police sergeant was injured at some point as police made the arrest, though the source and extent of his injuries were not immediately known, Ireton said.

At some point, police officers saw him toss a rifle from the truck and later found several guns inside the vehicle and in the nearby area, Ireton said.