911 tapes of Washington state school shooting rampage released

Two girls hug at Shoultes Gospel Hall church where families are reuniting after an active shooter situation at Marysville-Pilchuck High School in Marysville, Washington October 24, 2014. REUTERS/Jason Redmond

(Reuters) - Authorities on Wednesday released emergency-911 calls of the shooting rampage at a Washington state high school last month, providing details on the scene of carnage and confusion.

Five teens, including 15-year-old shooter Jaylen Fryberg, were killed as a result of the Oct. 24 shooting inside a cafeteria at Marysville-Pilchuck High School, an hour’s drive north of Seattle.

“I am in the cafeteria. I have the shooter, one shooter. Blood is everywhere... I need help. I need help now,” Megan Silberberger gasped to the dispatcher, according to the audio recordings published online by the Seattle Times newspaper.

“I tried to stop him before he shot himself,” Silberberger - a first-year social studies teacher who has been praised for trying to intervene in the shooting - told police.

Fryberg, a popular football player, opened fire with a .40 caliber Berretta at the table where two of his cousins and three close friends were gathered before fatally shooting himself, family members and witnesses said.

Fryberg and victim Zoe Galasso died the day of the shooting. Gia Soriano, Shaylee Chuckulnaskit and Fryberg’s cousin, Andrew Fryberg, later succumbed to their injuries.

The remaining victim, Nate Hatch, also a cousin of the gunman, was discharged from a local hospital last week.

Other calls flooded in from school staff, parents and students at the school immediately after the shooting.

“Hello, I think there’s been a shooting,” one person, who said he was a student at the school, told police. “Like, just like, not even like, two minutes ago. Can you please come?”

Jaylen Fryberg arranged the meeting by text message, asking his friends and cousins to meet him for lunch in the school cafeteria. Fryberg’s family, prominent members of the Tulalip Indian Reservation, said there was no apparent rift between the cousins.

The killings marked the latest in a string of such incidents at U.S. schools, renewing a national debate about student safety and gun control.