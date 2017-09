Two girls hug at Shoultes Gospel Hall church where families are reuniting after an active shooter situation at Marysville-Pilchuck High School in Marysville, Washington October 24, 2014. REUTERS/Jason Redmond

SEATTLE (Reuters) - The gunman in a Washington state high school shooting rampage had arranged for the victims to meet at the cafeteria at lunch, the Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office said on Monday.

“A witness confirms that the five victims were seated at the table when the shooter opened fire, striking the victims before turning the gun on himself,” the sheriff’s department said in a statement.