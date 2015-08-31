FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Thousands still without power after deadly Washington state storm
Sections
Featured
Flying into the eye of Hurricane Irma with U.S. 'Hurricane Hunters'
IRMA
Flying into the eye of Hurricane Irma with U.S. 'Hurricane Hunters'
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
Cyber Risk
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#U.S.
August 31, 2015 / 9:32 PM / 2 years ago

Thousands still without power after deadly Washington state storm

Eric M. Johnson

2 Min Read

SEATTLE (Reuters) - Thousands of Washington state residents remained without power on Monday after a storm packing wind gusts of more than 60 miles per hour (100 kph) roared through the broader Seattle area on Saturday, killing two people, authorities said.

Some 23,500 customers were without power in an area north of Seattle that includes Snohomish County and Camano Island in the Puget Sound, according to the Snohomish County Public Utility.

To the south, Seattle City Light estimated some 2,243 of its customers lacked electricity as of Monday afternoon.

Crews were working to restore power after the storm, which caused extensive damage to power lines, poles and trees and at one point left 450,000 customers in the state without electricity.

A 36-year-old father driving with his 3-year-old daughter in Gig Harbor, just west of Tacoma, was killed on Saturday when a tree fell on his car, while the girl was unharmed, local media reported.

Less than two hours later, a falling branch struck and killed a 10-year-old girl in Federal Way, just east of Tacoma, a police dispatcher said.

The Snohomish utility said Saturday’s peak of 175,000 outages ties a record for the most customers left without power since a storm in 1993.

“This was a severe and highly unusual storm, especially for this time of year. Wind gusts of over 60 mph, combined with the fact that trees still have leaves and have been stressed by the hot, dry summer, created conditions for substantial damage throughout our service territory,” it said.

Editing by Eric Walsh

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.