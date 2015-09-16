With teachers strike ended, Seattle schools to reopen Thursday

A teacher grabs a sign before walking the picket line as teachers strike outside Roosevelt High School in Seattle, Washington September 9, 2015. REUTERS/Matt Mills McKnight

SEATTLE (Reuters) - A week-long teachers strike in Seattle has ended, but schools remained closed on Wednesday for a day of classroom preparation before some 53,000 students were slated to return from an extended summer vacation on Thursday.

Negotiators for the teachers union and the Seattle school district reached a tentative agreement on a new three-year labor contract on Tuesday after a series of marathon bargaining sessions overseen by state mediators. Union leaders voted later in the day to endorse the pact and immediately end the walkout.

The accord still must be approved by rank-and-file teachers and support staff in the 5,000-member union, the Seattle Education Association, with a ratification vote set for Sunday.

Teachers were back at work on Wednesday getting set for students to arrive on Thursday for a belated start to the school year. The labor dispute cost students six days of class time in the largest public education system in the Pacific Northwest.

The union said on Tuesday that it secured pay raises totaling 9.5 percent for the life of the contract, after originally seeking 18 percent. That is on top of a state-approved 4.8 percent cost-of-living adjustment over three years.

The teachers also won contract language ending the practice of linking teacher evaluations to student test scores, as well as compensation for additional instructional time being added to the school day.

Stacy Howard, a spokeswoman for Seattle Public Schools, said the accord came after “both teams worked diligently all day Monday and overnight” following marathon weekend talks.

Union spokesman Rich Wood said the teachers were “excited and pleased” with the tentative deal.

The strike, which left many working parents scrambling to improvise childcare arrangements, marked the first labor-related disruption of classes in three decades for Seattle’s public schools.

Teachers and support staff such as instructional aides and librarians walked off the job last Wednesday on what should have been the start of the new school year after talks collapsed the night before in a disagreement over wages, hours and performance evaluations.

One of the teachers’ chief grievances was that they had received no cost-of-living raise in six years despite surging living expenses in Seattle, particularly for housing.