University in Washington state given all-clear after bomb threat

SEATTLE (Reuters) - Police gave the all-clear on Thursday following a bomb threat that forced the evacuation of Gonzaga University in Spokane, Washington, emergency officials said.

Campus police assisted by a bomb-sniffing dog and officers from the Spokane Police Department swept every building on the campus after receiving an early morning bomb threat by telephone, officials said.

“There wasn’t anything to substantiate this,” said Officer Teresa Fuller, a spokeswoman for the Spokane Police Department. “It wasn’t a credible threat.”

All academic buildings were evacuated about 8:10 a.m. and students who live on campus were told to shelter in place, authorities said.

Campus officials said classes were to resume as normal on Thursday afternoon. “All campus buildings have been inspected and cleared for safe re-entry and use,” a recorded message said.

The private Catholic university has about 7,800 students.