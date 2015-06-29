FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Washington state wildfire destroys at least 23 homes
Sections
Featured
Florida Keys, airports partially re-open
Hurricane Irma
Florida Keys, airports partially re-open
Lawsuits against Equifax pile up
Cyber Risk
Lawsuits against Equifax pile up
Apple set to unveil anniversary iPhone in major product launch
Technology
Apple set to unveil anniversary iPhone in major product launch
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Environment
June 29, 2015 / 5:20 PM / 2 years ago

Washington state wildfire destroys at least 23 homes

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WENATCHEE, Wash. (Reuters) - A wildfire in Washington state has destroyed at least 23 homes and damaged two commercial properties in the town of Wenatchee, near the eastern foothills of the Cascades, according to the Chelan County Emergency Management office.

The so-called Sleepy Hollow fire erupted on Sunda, and has scorched some 3,000 acres of rolling grasslands and brush, a spokeswoman for the state Department of Natural Resources said.

(The story was refiled to correct the number of homes destroyed in the first paragraph to 23, instead of two)

Reporting by David Ryder in Wenatchee; Writing and additional reporting by Steve Gorman from Los Angeles; Editing by Cynthia Johnston and Bill Trott

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.