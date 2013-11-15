Woman arrested after bomb found at Washington state hospital

SEATTLE (Reuters) - A 43-year-old Washington state woman was arrested after a bomb was found in a vehicle parked in front of a hospital roughly 30 miles outside of Seattle, the Bremerton Police Department said on Thursday.

Police said in a statement that officers were sent to the Harrison Medical Center in Bremerton at roughly 7:30 a.m. local time and found an “object that looked like an improvised explosive device” in a vehicle parked in front of the emergency room entrance.

The Washington State Patrol bomb squad removed the device.

Police arrested the woman, who was to be held at a local jail on $100,000 bail, police said.

The bomb squad was sent to search the woman’s home in nearby Poulsbo, a city of roughly 9,000 people and police there evacuated an unknown number of neighboring residences.

It was not immediately known if police found additional devices or why the woman had the bomb in her possession and what her intentions were.

Hospital officials could not immediately be reached for comment but Carolyn Partlow, a nurse supervisor at the 257-bed hospital, said she heard that “one of the patients came in and said there was bomb in a car”.

Bremerton is a city of roughly 39,000 west of Seattle in the Puget Sound area.