Brussels attacker had been on U.S. watch list before Paris attacks: source
March 25, 2016 / 9:13 PM / in 2 years

Brussels attacker had been on U.S. watch list before Paris attacks: source

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Ibrahim El Bakraoui, one of the suicide bombers who carried out the attacks on Tuesday, is pictured in Gaziantep, Turkey, in 2015 in this image made available March 24, 2016 by Haberturk newspaper. REUTERS/Haberturk newspaper via Reuters

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Brahim El Bakraoui, one of the Brussels suicide bombers, was on a U.S. counter terrorism watch list before the November attacks in Paris and his brother Khalid was put on the list shortly afterward, sources familiar with the matter said.

Reuters previously reported that both brothers had been known to U.S. authorities before the March 18 arrest of Salah Abdeslam, a French national who prosecutors say had a key role in the Paris attacks.

Belgian prosecutors have identified Brahim El Bakraoui as one of two suicide bombers who attacked Brussels’ Zaventem Airport on Tuesday, while they say Khalid El Bakraoui carried out a suicide bombing at Brussels’ Maelbeek Metro station, near European Union headquarters.

Reporting by Mark Hosenball; Editing by Don Durfee and Bill Trott

