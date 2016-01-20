FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
EPA expected to brief U.S. House committee on Flint water crisis
January 20, 2016 / 4:35 PM / 2 years ago

EPA expected to brief U.S. House committee on Flint water crisis

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Flint residents pick up bottled water and water filters at a fire station in Flint, Michigan January 13, 2016. REUTERS/Rebecca Cook

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The Environmental Protection Agency is expected to brief staffers on a House committee on Thursday about contaminated drinking water in Flint, Michigan, a panel aide said.

A group of bipartisan lawmakers including Fred Upton, a Republican from Michigan, on the House Energy and Commerce Committee wrote last week to EPA Secretary Gina McCarthy requesting a briefing about high levels of lead in drinking water in Flint, a financially strapped city north of Detroit.

Reporting by Timothy Gardner; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama

