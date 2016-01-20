FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Obama determined to find out what went wrong in Flint water crisis: White House
January 20, 2016 / 4:55 PM / in 2 years

Obama determined to find out what went wrong in Flint water crisis: White House

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

U.S. President Barack Obama boards Air Force One for travel to Detroit from Joint Base Andrews, Maryland January 20, 2016. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

ABOARD AIR FORCE ONE (Reuters) - President Barack Obama wants to find out what happened in Flint, Michigan where a switch in water supplies led to a variety of health problems, the White House said on Wednesday.

“Clearly, the notification process is part of the problem here,” White House spokesman Eric Schultz told reporters traveling with Obama on Air Force One.

“The president is absolutely determined to figure out what went wrong, generally speaking,” Schultz said, noting the matter was under investigation.

Reporting by Jeff Mason, Writing by Roberta Rampton; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama

