Man charged with threatening massacre at Indiana elementary school

(Reuters) - A 60-year-old Indiana man found to have concealed dozens of firearms in his home has been jailed on charges he threatened to kill people at a nearby elementary school a day after one of the deadliest mass shootings in U.S. history.

Von Meyer was arrested and charged on Saturday after police found 47 weapons and ammunition in his two-story house, about 1,000 feet from Jane Ball Elementary School in Cedar Lake, Indiana, roughly 45 miles southeast of Chicago.

A police statement about the arrest accused Meyer of having said “he would enter the school and kill as many people as he could before police could stop him.”

Police were dispatched to Meyer’s home and searched it after his wife called authorities to report that he had threatened to set her on fire after she fell asleep. No apparent motive for Meyer’s behavior was offered by police.

He was charged on Saturday with four counts of felony intimidation, one count of misdemeanor domestic battery and two counts of misdemeanor resisting law enforcement. He was being held in Lake County jail without bond, pending an initial court hearing.

Police said they notified the school of the threat and increased security measures on the campus, which is linked to the suspect’s home by trails and walking paths.

The incident came a day after a 20-year-old man in Newtown, Connecticut, shot his mother to death, then went on a shooting rampage at a nearby elementary school, killing 20 children and six adults there before taking his own life.

The massacre there ranks as one of deadliest mass shootings in U.S. history.

The cache of weapons that police said they found at Meyer’s Indiana home, many of them collector’s items, were valued together at more than $100,000, according to authorities.