FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Backroad Anthem lead singer missing, friend's body recovered
Sections
Featured
Fierce winds stir deadly California wildfires as teams search for victims
California wildfires
Fierce winds stir deadly California wildfires as teams search for victims
Netflix gets Wall Street boost
Business
Netflix gets Wall Street boost
Bringing aid to Puerto Rico
Wider Image
Bringing aid to Puerto Rico
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Entertainment News
December 29, 2015 / 5:05 PM / 2 years ago

Backroad Anthem lead singer missing, friend's body recovered

Heide Brandes

1 Min Read

OKLAHOMA CITY (Reuters) - Craig Strickland, lead singer of the country-rock band Backroad Anthem, was missing after the boat he was in capsized while he was duck hunting on a northern Oklahoma lake, officials said on Tuesday.

The body of Strickland’s friend, Chase Marland of Marlow, Oklahoma, was recovered on Monday, Oklahoma Highway Patrol Captain Paul Timmons said.

Strickland, 29, of Springdale, Arkansas, and his friend had chosen to go duck hunting despite the severe winter storm that hit the Midwest, Timmons said.

Backroad Anthem had posted on its Facebook page that Strickland and another man were missing.

Their capsized boat was discovered after midnight on Monday, raising additional fears for the two men’s safety, officials said.

Editing by Ben Klayman and Dan Grebler

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.