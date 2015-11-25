Historic November snowstorm: precursor to winter? Braun

CHICAGO (Reuters) - The Midwestern United States got pummeled with a historic early-season snowstorm over the past weekend, leaving many to wonder if the precedent for winter 2015/16 has been set.

The storm moved quickly across the region from Nov. 20 to 22, setting various snowfall records from Sioux Falls, South Dakota, to Detroit, Michigan (tmsnrt.rs/1R5dbei).

The average first snow can be expected anywhere from mid-October through early December across most of the Midwest, making the timing of this first widespread snowfall relatively normal. However, the intensity was anything but normal.

The hardest-hit areas were northern Iowa, northern Illinois, and southern Michigan, where local snow totals were as high as 18 inches (45.72 cm). On average, these areas expect to receive only 1-2 inches of snow during the entire month of November (tmsnrt.rs/1R5ffCO).

The numbers were quite astounding in Chicago, the most populous metropolitan area within the impact zone. The two-day snow totals were the second-largest for a November snowstorm since 1884.

Following the 11.2 inches of snow observed at Chicago’s O’Hare airport, the city’s official observation site, a whopping 30 percent of average annual snowfall is already accounted for. For recording purposes, the snowfall season is considered to be from July through June.

Midwesterners hardly have anything to complain about given how incredibly warm this autumn has been, but the first snowfall usually resigns people to the fact that winter has arrived and is here to stay. But that may not necessarily be true.

SIGN OF THINGS TO COME?

It is still early in the season to fully determine the course of the 2015/16 U.S. winter, but there is some evidence we can evaluate at this time.

In sticking with the Chicago example, a simple regression model reveals that November snowfall is a relatively poor indicator of snowfall to come in the subsequent winter.

In the snowfall dataset for Chicago dating back to winter 1884/85, only 11 percent of the annual totals could be explained by early-season snowfall. Adding in the yearly trend only brought this number to 16 percent.

El Niño-Southern Oscillation (ENSO) carried even less weight in the model. The statistical correlation of the sea surface temperatures with either November or annual snowfall in Chicago was less than 4 percent (tmsnrt.rs/1R5kfr8).

Admittedly, much more testing could be done to determine precisely what climate variables have the best relationship with snowfall in Chicago, but sometimes basic statistics are enough to satisfy the general public.

Of the 30 snowiest years since 1884/85 in Chicago, 14 recorded above average snowfall in November. Some of the November snowfall spikes lead to subsequent annual spikes, but some were followed by below-average annual snowfall (tmsnrt.rs/1R5mmLM).

In Chicago, all but one of the 12 snowiest Novembers since 1884 went on to record above-average snow for the year, so basic odds indicate that Chicago and the Midwest might want to brace itself for this winter just in case.

