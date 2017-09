Mike Mazza stands outside of his subdivision attempting to get plow service for snowy streets in Gaithersburg, Maryland January 26, 2016. REUTERS/Gary Cameron

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Federal government offices in the Washington area will open three hours late on Wednesday as the region digs out from a blizzard over the weekend, the U.S. Office of Personnel Management said on Tuesday.

Federal offices were closed in Washington on Monday and Tuesday after some two feet (60 cm) of snow blanketed the metropolitan area.