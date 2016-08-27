BP, Shell evacuating some staff from U.S. Gulf on storm threat

Column: What do surging LME copper stocks say about China?
LONDON A wave of copper is currently washing up in London Metal Exchange (LME) warehouses.
HOUSTON Oil giants BP and Royal Dutch Shell said on Friday they have started securing facilities and evacuating non-essential personnel from their drilling rigs and platforms in U.S. Gulf of Mexico as a precaution against a storm threat.
All other producers in the area said they were still monitoring the weather and had not evacuated anybody.
The National Hurricane Center said a disturbance near Cuba has a 20 percent chance of developing into a cyclone in the next 48 hours.
HONG KONG/SINGAPORE/MUMBAI Unpaid, underfed, and thousands of miles from home on a rusting tanker, captain Munir Hasan says he is a victim of a shipowner who has slashed costs in the face of an eight-year shipping downturn.
SPENCER, Iowa This week, the agriculture market has been fixated on the army of folks scattered all over the Midwestern United States to observe the corn and soybean crops first-hand.