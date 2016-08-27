FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
BP, Shell evacuating some staff from U.S. Gulf on storm threat
August 26, 2016 / 4:30 PM / a year ago

BP, Shell evacuating some staff from U.S. Gulf on storm threat

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HOUSTON (Reuters) - Oil giants BP and Royal Dutch Shell said on Friday they have started securing facilities and evacuating non-essential personnel from their drilling rigs and platforms in U.S. Gulf of Mexico as a precaution against a storm threat.

All other producers in the area said they were still monitoring the weather and had not evacuated anybody.

The National Hurricane Center said a disturbance near Cuba has a 20 percent chance of developing into a cyclone in the next 48 hours.

Reporting by Terry Wade and Liz Hampton; Editing by Sandra Maler

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
