HOUSTON Anadarko Petroleum has evacuated all non-essential personnel from its production platforms in the eastern Gulf of Mexico, a company spokesman said on Monday by email, ahead of a storm threat from Tropical Depression Nine.

The evacuations impacted the company's Constitution, Marco Polo, Independence Hub and Heidelberg facilities, the spokesman said.

Operations remain normal across Anadarko's platforms, but the company is monitoring the weather and is prepared to remove remaining personnel and shut in production if needed, he added.

