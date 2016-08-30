U.S. says 22 percent of Gulf of Mexico oil production shut on storm threat

Three storm systems are shown (L TO R) Tropical Depression Nine to the southeast of Florida, Tropical Depression Eight just off the coast of the Carolinas and Hurricane Gaston in the central Atlantic Ocean are shown in this GOES East satellite image captured August 29, 2016. NOAA/handout via REUTERS

HOUSTON (Reuters) - A little more than 22 percent, or 352,946 barrels per day, of crude oil equivalent production in U.S. regulated areas of the Gulf of Mexico had been shut as of Tuesday by the threat posed by Tropical Depression No. 9, U.S. authorities said.

About 10 percent of natural gas output, or 346 million cubic feet per day, had been closed because of the depression, which was churning through the eastern Gulf and was forecast to make landfall on the Florida coast later this week, the U.S. Bureau of Safety and Environmental Enforcement said.

Nine production platforms and one exploration rig had been evacuated by Tuesday morning, said the bureau, which regulates offshore operations in the Gulf.

Seven dynamic-positioning rigs, which can be more easily moved, have been repositioned due to the threat, BSEE said.