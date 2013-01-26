FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Ice storm headed to Midwest overnight
Sections
Featured
Tesla Model 3 faces 'bottlenecks'
Autos
Tesla Model 3 faces 'bottlenecks'
Tom Petty: 1950-2017
Entertainment
Tom Petty: 1950-2017
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
Reuters Backstory
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Environment
January 26, 2013 / 5:45 PM / in 5 years

Ice storm headed to Midwest overnight

Greg McCune

2 Min Read

CHICAGO (Reuters) - An ice storm was headed to parts of the Midwest later in the weekend and could create dangerous travel conditions in the region, a weather forecaster said on Saturday.

A warmer air mass was moving north and clashing with the cold front that has hovered over the region in recent days, creating freezing rain, ice and sleet, said Mark Paquette, meteorologist with AccuWeather.com.

“You don’t need much ice to have major travel headaches,” said Paquette.

The ice storm is expected to begin late on Saturday night in the St. Louis area and northern Missouri, southern and central Iowa and northern Nebraska.

By Sunday afternoon, the ice will spread to Chicago, Indianapolis, Columbus, Ohio, Detroit, Minneapolis and Madison and Milwaukee in Wisconsin.

By Monday the ice could move into the northeast and mid-Atlantic regions of the country.

Temperatures will be warmer than the frigid levels of recent days in most of the eastern two-thirds of the country, he said.

This winter has been unusually cold and with less snow than usual.

Editing by Doina Chiacu

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.