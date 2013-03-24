Powerful storm blankets parts of U.S. Midwest with snow

(Reuters) - There was little sign of spring across a large swath of the U.S. Midwest on Sunday as a powerful storm dumped heavy snow across a widespread area and threatened to bring more.

The storm was part of the same system that blanketed parts of Colorado and northwest Kansas with heavy snowfall on Saturday, said Ariel Cohen, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service. That included accumulations of nearly 19 inches of snow in Boulder County, Colorado, Cohen said.

The storm was moving across the mid-Mississippi Valley region on Sunday and had already left more than 6 inches of snow by mid-afternoon in parts of east-central Missouri, including the St. Louis area, Cohen added.

He said Indianapolis, Columbus, Ohio, and Pittsburg were also expected to be hit with heavy snowfall as the storm tracked east, possibly affecting coastal New Jersey and New England by late Monday and early Tuesday.

Some snow was possible in the Washington, D.C., area late Sunday and into Monday morning but Cohen said temperatures there were a too warm for any substantial accumulation.

The weather system forced the cancellations of more than 100 flights in and out of Denver International Airport on Saturday and blowing and drifting snow closed several roads in Colorado, including Interstate 70 in both directions east of Denver to the Kansas state line.

Authorities said there were some power outages but no reports of significant travel disruptions or road closures across the Midwest by Sunday afternoon.