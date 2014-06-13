Strong storms, possible tornadoes Saturday in U.S. plains states

(Reuters) - Damaging storms with high winds, heavy rain, large hail and isolated tornadoes are forecast for some central U.S states on Saturday, the National Weather Service said on Friday.

“Whenever you get two dueling air masses colliding it tends to produce chaos,” said Suzanne Fortin, a weather service meteorologist in Wichita, Kansas. “This means large hail, damaging winds and tornadoes all combined.”

Fortin said it was too early to say if super cells will develop that pose the greatest threat for tornadoes.

“Giant hail” is possible in Nebraska and Kansas on Saturday and Nebraska will be especially prone to tornadoes, the weather service said.

The potential severe weather is expected to begin Saturday afternoon ranging from western Texas through Minnesota, with Kansas, Nebraska and western Iowa especially hard hit, the weather service said.

Strong storms will also develop over northeastern Colorado, the Texas and Oklahoma panhandles, eastern North and South Dakota and Minnesota on Saturday afternoon and evening, the weather service said.