Michigan highway still closed after fiery multi-vehicle crash

DETROIT (Reuters) - A major interstate highway in southern Michigan remained closed on Saturday, more than 24 hours after a fiery crash in which 150 vehicles piled up on the ice-covered roadway during a driving snow storm, killing one person, authorities said.

The bitter cold was expected to linger in a wide swath of the country through early next week, the National Weather Service (NWS) said.

As of 3:30 p.m. on Saturday, lanes in both directions of I-94 were closed just west of Kalamazoo, according to a state Department of Transportation online traffic incident log.

Crews were still working to remove several remaining cars and trucks from the multi-vehicle pileup that occurred early Friday in blizzard-like conditions and frigid temperatures that left the roadway covered in patches of ice, according to Michigan State Police.

At least one person died, 10 were injured and six cars and semi-trailers caught fire in the pile-up about 10 miles east of Kalamazoo, Michigan State Police spokesman Lt. Rick Pazder told Reuters on Friday.

None of the injured were in serious condition, according to a spokeswoman for two area hospitals that took in people from the crash. Late Saturday morning, all but two patients remained hospitalized and were in good condition.

A truck carrying fireworks caught fire, causing the materials to explode above the crash scene, police said. A 3-mile radius of rural area near the pileup was briefly evacuated when a truck hauling formic acid caught fire, Pazder said.

It was the most severe incident so far in three days of bitter cold and snow that have gripped the U.S. Midwest and the East Coast as a mass of Arctic air has moved in, causing snowflakes as far south as Florida.

Temperatures on Saturday were 15 to 25 degrees F below average in much of the country, while a cold air mass moving across the Great Lakes was expected to bring significant snowfall to upstate New York, NWS forecasters said.

Snow was also predicted from Indiana to New York City and Boston beginning overnight Sunday, the NWS forecast said.

The precipitation, while not expected to be heavy in most areas, could cause travel delays at airports and could make road travel treacherous, forecasters said.

Meantime, a storm moving north out of Texas was expected to drop snow, sleet and rain from Oklahoma to southern Ohio beginning Sunday, threatening to delay travel through parts of the Ohio Valley, AccuWeather forecasters said.