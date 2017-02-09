Snow begins to cover sailboats as a jogger makes his way along the Charles River at the beginning of a winter nor'easter snow storm in Cambridge, Massachusetts, U.S. February 9, 2017. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

A man walks his dog in heavy falling snow on Main Street in the village of Nyack, New York, a suburb north of New York City, U.S., February 9, 2017. REUTERS/Mike Segar

A statue of American composer, playwright, actor, and producer George M. Cohan stands in Times Square as snow falls in Manhattan, New York, U.S. February 9, 2017. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Workers shovel snow in Times Square as heavy snow falls in Manhattan, New York, U.S., February 9, 2017. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

A man struggles through in heavy falling snow in the Washington Heights section of upper Manhattan in New York City. REUTERS/Mike Segar

A man walks through the Lower East Side as snow falls in Manhattan, New York, U.S. February 9, 2017. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

A man walks in Times Square as snow falls in Manhattan, New York, U.S. February 9, 2017. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

A worker attempts to clear steps in Times Square as snow falls in Manhattan, New York, U.S. February 9, 2017. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

A person walks in Times Square as snow falls in Manhattan, New York, U.S. February 9, 2017. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

A man attempts to deliver packages in Times Square as heavy snow falls in Manhattan, New York, U.S. February 9, 2017. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

People walk in Times Square as heavy snow falls in Manhattan, New York, U.S. February 9, 2017. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Pedestrians walk in Times Square as snow falls in Manhattan, New York, U.S. February 9, 2017. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

A snowplow drives through Times Square as snow falls in Manhattan, New York, U.S. February 9, 2017. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

A stranded traveler looks out at heavy falling snow outside a nearly empty Delta Airlines terminal at New York's LaGuardia Airport during a powerful winter storm in New York City, U.S., February 9, 2017. REUTERS/Mike Segar

A check in Kiosk is seen in an empty Delta Airlines terminal at New York's LaGuardia Airport during a powerful winter storm in New York City, U.S., February 9, 2017. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Stranded travellers wait in a nearly empty Delta Airlines terminal at New York's LaGuardia Airport during a powerful winter storm in New York City, U.S., February 9, 2017. REUTERS/Mike Segar

A display shows cancelled flights at the Delta Airlines terminal at New York's LaGuardia Airport during a powerful winter storm in New York City, U.S., February 9, 2017. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Stranded travellers sit beneath a sign displaying cancelled flights in a nearly empty Delta Airlines terminal at New York's LaGuardia Airport during a powerful winter storm in New York City, U.S., February 9, 2017. REUTERS/Mike Segar

A woman pulls her child on a sled in Brooklyn, New York City, U.S. February 9, 2017. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Two people walk over the Brooklyn Bridge during winter storm Niko in New York City, U.S., February 9, 2017. REUTERS/Stephanie Keith

Pedestrians walk up a street on Beacon Hill during white-out, blizzard-like conditions in a winter nor'easter snow storm in Boston, Massachusetts, U.S. February 9, 2017. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

A homeless man asks for money outside a donut shop during white-out, blizzard-like conditions in a winter nor'easter snow storm in Boston, Massachusetts, U.S. February 9, 2017. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

A homeless man's sign offering to shovel snow for work is nearly covered in snow outside a donut shop during white-out, blizzard-like conditions in a winter nor'easter snow storm in Boston, Massachusetts, U.S. February 9, 2017. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

A stranded traveler stands in a nearly empty Delta Airlines terminal at New York's LaGuardia Airport during a powerful winter storm in New York City, U.S., February 9, 2017. REUTERS/Mike Segar

A display shows cancelled flights at the Delta Airlines terminal at New York's LaGuardia Airport during a powerful winter storm in New York City, U.S., February 9, 2017. REUTERS/Mike Segar

BOSTON/NEW YORK The fiercest snowstorm of the winter slammed the northeastern United States on Thursday, leaving a foot (30 cm) of snow in places, canceling thousands of flights and shutting down schools. At least two deaths were blamed on the storm.

The storm, which came a day after temperatures had been a spring-like 50 to 60 degrees (10 to 16C), had wind gusts up to 50 miles per hour (80 kph) and left roads and sidewalks dangerously slick in densely populated cities such as New York, Boston and Hartford, Connecticut.

The storm's winds reached as far south as Virginia, where a truck driver died after his tractor-trailer was blown off the Chesapeake Bay Bridge-Tunnel, Tom Anderson, the facility's deputy director, said in a phone interview.

A New York City doorman died while shoveling snow as he slipped and fell down a flight of stairs, crashing into a window that cut his neck, police reported.

Some areas experienced "thunder snow," violent bursts of weather featuring both snow and lightning.

Nearly two-thirds of the flights into or out of the three major New York-area airports were canceled, as were 69 percent of those at Boston Logan International Airport, according to Flightaware.com.

Nationwide, about 4,000 flights were canceled and 5,700 delayed.

"The roads are dangerous," New York Governor Andrew Cuomo told reporters. "I don't care if you have a four-wheel-drive car and you think you're a super hero ... if you don't have to be out, don't be out."

David Hassan, 50, attested to the ugliness of the weather as he packed up his mobile coffee cart in New York's Times Square.

"I don't like coming out in this weather but I have three kids going to school and I have to work," Hassan said as he prepared for the two-hour trip back to his home in Parsippany, New Jersey.

New York received about a foot of snow, while Boston was braced for up to 20 inches.

Many schools systems were closed in the area, and Boston schools would remain closed on Friday, Mayor Marty Walsh said.

Many government offices also were shuttered with Massachusetts and Connecticut ordering non-emergency workers to stay home.

Blizzard warnings were in effect for the New York's eastern Long Island suburbs, southern Connecticut and Rhode Island, as well as the Massachusetts coast.

Temperatures were expected to fall to single-digit Fahrenheit levels overnight in the Boston area.

(Additional reporting by Gina Cherelus and Daniel Trotta in New York, Ian Simpson in Washington and Svea Herbst-Bayliss in Providence, Rhode Island; Editing by Larry King and Bill Trott)