December 27, 2015 / 9:15 PM / 2 years ago

Three adults, two children drown in car in Illinois flooding

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Three adults and two children drowned when floodwaters swept away their car in Illinois on Saturday night, according to officials and local media.

Radio station WJBD in Salem, Illinois, reported on Sunday the family was driving near the village of Patoka, 85 miles east of St. Louis, Missouri, when the car was washed away by the floodwaters.

WJBD said an emergency crew made contact with the people in the car, but the waters dragged them away and they were later found dead inside the vehicle.

A dispatcher with the Marion County Sheriff’s Office confirmed the five deaths but provided no additional information.

Reporting by Curtis Skinner in San Francisco; Editing by Peter Cooney

