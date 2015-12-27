Three adults, two children drown in car in Illinois flooding

(Reuters) - Three adults and two children drowned when floodwaters swept away their car in Illinois on Saturday night, according to officials and local media.

Radio station WJBD in Salem, Illinois, reported on Sunday the family was driving near the village of Patoka, 85 miles east of St. Louis, Missouri, when the car was washed away by the floodwaters.

WJBD said an emergency crew made contact with the people in the car, but the waters dragged them away and they were later found dead inside the vehicle.

A dispatcher with the Marion County Sheriff’s Office confirmed the five deaths but provided no additional information.