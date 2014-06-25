FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Several homes damaged in Indiana tornado, no injuries
#Environment
June 25, 2014 / 1:25 AM / 3 years ago

Several homes damaged in Indiana tornado, no injuries

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - A tornado touched down near Indianapolis on Tuesday afternoon damaging two dozen houses and causing no reported injuries as a severe weather front brought heavy winds and rain to the area, authorities said.

Mike Ryan, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Indianapolis, said witnesses reported that the tornado had touched down west of Indianapolis near Plainfield, Indiana.

In Plainfield, one house was severely damaged and about 20 houses sustained minor damage due to the tornado, which also downed trees, police spokeswoman Jill Lees said. No injuries were reported, she said.

Three houses in Wayne Township west of Indianapolis and several houses within the city were also damaged, the Indianapolis Star newspaper reported.

Reporting by Brendan O'Brien; Editing by Leslie Adler and Sandra Maler

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
