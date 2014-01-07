FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
JetBlue resumes flights at New York, Boston airports
January 7, 2014 / 5:00 PM / 4 years ago

JetBlue resumes flights at New York, Boston airports

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

People wait in line at the JetBlue counter at La Guardia airport in New York January 6, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

(Reuters) - JetBlue Airways on Tuesday said it resumed departures from New York and Boston after shutting down operations in those cities on Monday as cold weather hobbled its network.

The carrier had suspended flights at John F. Kennedy, LaGuardia and Newark Liberty airports in the New York area and at Boston Logan on Monday to allow time to position flight crews and take other steps to recover from recent storms and low temperatures.

Spokesman Loren Duran said in a statement that 25 percent of JetBlue departures resumed at New York and Boston airports early on Tuesday and added the carrier expected to be 100 percent operational later in the day in those locations.

JetBlue said affected customers were being rebooked.

Shares of the airline were off 0.1 percent to $8.65 in late morning trading.

Reporting by Karen Jacobs in Atlanta

