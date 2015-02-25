FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
More than 70 vehicles in pileup on snowy Maine interstate
February 25, 2015 / 2:35 PM / 3 years ago

More than 70 vehicles in pileup on snowy Maine interstate

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

AUGUSTA, Maine (Reuters) - More than 70 vehicles were involved in a major pileup on a snowy highway outside Bangor, Maine, on Wednesday, with at least 17 people injured, two seriously, state police said.

Photos released by the state police showed uniformed rescue personnel working to remove people trapped in dozens of tangled vehicles on the section of Interstate 95, south of Bangor, where heavy snow was falling.

One state trooper described the accident site as a “giant pile of metal.”

In all, some 50 vehicles were towed.

No deaths were reported and police could not say with certainty what started the pileup, though it appears the first crash could have involved as many as 25 vehicles, including a local school bus.

Reporting by Dave Sherwood; editing by Scott Malone, Bill Trott and G Crosse

