Washington's Metro system to run limited service on Monday: WMATA
Houston residents set to return to work
Harvey aftermath
Houston residents set to return to work
U.S. crude rises, gasoline falls as refineries restart
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
U.S. crude rises, gasoline falls as refineries restart
Farmers prepare for life after Mugabe
Zimbabwe
Farmers prepare for life after Mugabe
January 24, 2016 / 8:58 PM / 2 years ago

Washington's Metro system to run limited service on Monday: WMATA

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

A Metro subway rider takes a picture of the snow-covered Potomac River as a snow falls in Washington in this file photo dated January 22, 2016. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The Washington, D.C. area’s Metro trains will begin providing a limited service starting at 7 a.m. on Monday, the Washington Metropolitan Area Transit Authority said on Sunday, adding that fares will not be charged.

Also, the bus system will only run on 22 routes, and avoid hilly terrain, narrow side streets and other areas that could experience problems from the major blizzard that hit the U.S. capital over the weekend. The buses will run every 30 minutes, WMATA said in a news release.

The Metro, which includes the second-busiest U.S. subway system, had closed late on Friday ahead of the blizzard, which buried Washington in almost 18 inches of snow.

Reporting by Lisa Lambert and Valerie Volcovici; Additional reporting by Ian Simpson; Editing by Jonathan Oatis

