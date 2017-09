(Reuters) - One person was killed and six cars and semi-trailers set afire in a weather-related pileup of 50 to 70 vehicles on Friday morning on Interstate 94 about 10 miles east of Kalamazoo, Michigan, state police said.

The accident occurred about 10 a.m. local time and one of the burning semis was carrying hazardous material, State Trooper O.J. Hamilton told Reuters. He said icy conditions and low visibility contributed to the crash.

Related Coverage Michigan police lift evacuation in zone of multi-vehicle accident