Michigan evacuates area near accident involving hazardous materials
January 9, 2015 / 6:30 PM / 3 years ago

Michigan evacuates area near accident involving hazardous materials

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Hazardous materials officials on Friday ordered the evacuation of everyone living within 3 miles of a multi-vehicle crash in southern Michigan after a trailer transporting hazardous material caught fire, state police said.

“As of 12:10 pm, hazmat is asking for a 3-mile evacuation,” Trooper O.J. Hamilton told Reuters. He did not know the hazardous material that was involved in the accident some 10 miles east of Kalamazoo on Interstate 94.

Reporting by Fiona Ortiz; Editing by Mary Wisniewski

