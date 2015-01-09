Michigan evacuates area near accident involving hazardous materials

(Reuters) - Hazardous materials officials on Friday ordered the evacuation of everyone living within 3 miles of a multi-vehicle crash in southern Michigan after a trailer transporting hazardous material caught fire, state police said.
“As of 12:10 pm, hazmat is asking for a 3-mile evacuation,” Trooper O.J. Hamilton told Reuters. He did not know the hazardous material that was involved in the accident some 10 miles east of Kalamazoo on Interstate 94.
