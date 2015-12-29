Coast Guard closes Mississippi River to vessel traffic near St. Louis

CHICAGO (Reuters) - The U.S. Coast Guard on Tuesday closed a 5-mile (8 km) section of the Mississippi River near St. Louis, Missouri, to all vessel traffic as rising river levels created “hazardous conditions,” the agency said in a release.

The river was closed from mile markers 184 to 179, an area roughly defined by Madison County, Illinois, to the north and St. Louis to the south, according to Martin Malloy, the Coast Guard’s Upper Mississippi River Captain of the Port.

The Mississippi was forecast to crest at near-record levels on Thursday after deadly storms and tornadoes swept through the region, raising water levels and causing flash flooding.