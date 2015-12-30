FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S. Army Corps says reopens Mississippi River lock north of St. Louis
December 30, 2015 / 7:09 PM / 2 years ago

U.S. Army Corps says reopens Mississippi River lock north of St. Louis

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

CHICAGO (Reuters) - The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers on Wednesday reopened Mississippi River lock and dam 24 as waters receded near Clarksville, Missouri, public affairs officer Amanda Kruse said.

Much of the middle section of the Mississippi remained closed, including St. Louis’ municipal harbor, officials said. Waters remained in moderate or major flood stages following heavy rain and snowfall earlier this week that all but halted barge traffic on the Mississippi and other rivers in the central United States.

The Mississippi River at St. Louis was forecast to crest at the second-highest level ever on Thursday while river conditions could return to normal by late next week, government officials and barge traders said.

Reporting by Michael Hirtzer; Editing by Chris Reese

